Bitcoin Private 1-Day Volume Hits $26.48 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00002938 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and $26.48 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

