Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.41 Million

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00002971 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and $53.28 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00263049 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00086798 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00059287 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001274 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

