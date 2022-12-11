Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading 4.1% Higher This Week

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 11th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for $43.67 or 0.00254547 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $840.59 million and $23.19 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17,156.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.09 or 0.00635890 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00052009 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000698 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Coin Profile
Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,248,614 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
