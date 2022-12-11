BitShares Price Down 7.6% Over Last Week (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 11th. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $29.03 million and approximately $11.39 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009656 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00025420 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005847 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002631 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007909 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,770,141 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

