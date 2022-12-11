BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $5.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BLDP. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $7.50 to $6.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.99.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.77. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.94 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 182.86%. Ballard Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

