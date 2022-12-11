BNB Trading Down 0.8% Over Last Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. During the last week, BNB has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $289.24 or 0.01687967 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $46.27 billion and $433.90 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,968,370 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,968,492.26261055 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 290.72820978 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1150 active market(s) with $463,823,010.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

