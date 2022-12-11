Boeing (NYSE:BA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $201.41.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $179.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.90 and a 200 day moving average of $150.84. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $229.67.

Insider Activity at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in Boeing by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.