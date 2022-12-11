BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Rating Increased to Buy at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.80.

NYSE BWA opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $50.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 490,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after acquiring an additional 214,758 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $686,000. Power Corp of Canada lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 52,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 98,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 152,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

