Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €98.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($103.16) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BNR. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($84.21) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($94.74) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays set a €84.00 ($88.42) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($68.42) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €99.00 ($104.21) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Brenntag Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BNR stock opened at €59.94 ($63.09) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €62.42 and a 200-day moving average of €65.11. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($45.33) and a one year high of €56.25 ($59.21).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

