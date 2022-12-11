Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Lifted by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 860,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,518 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.1% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Broadcom worth $418,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 419.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,171,566,000 after buying an additional 1,502,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after buying an additional 1,180,078 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,027,807,000 after buying an additional 584,242 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after buying an additional 510,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.00.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $544.72 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $486.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.90% and a net margin of 34.62%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.89%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

