Brokerages Set Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Price Target at $121.50

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

OXM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CL King boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

OXM stock opened at $100.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.14. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $119.50.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Oxford Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.77%.

In other news, Director Carol B. Yancey purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,239.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $91,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,202.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol B. Yancey bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $45,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $140,239.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $942,370. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Oxford Industries by 32.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 71.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 44,839 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 619.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth $397,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Further Reading

