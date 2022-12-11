BTIG Research Lowers SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $20.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on S. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $23.00 price target on SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.84.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:S opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $53.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 98.61%. The firm had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 105.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $32,251.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $32,251.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $176,051.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,120 shares of company stock worth $648,176. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 13.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,847,000 after purchasing an additional 133,127 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter worth $156,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter worth $10,275,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 541,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after acquiring an additional 125,495 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.