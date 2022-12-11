BTIG Research Upgrades AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) to “Buy”

BTIG Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price target on the stock.

AVROBIO Price Performance

Shares of AVRO stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.67. AVROBIO has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $4.29.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that AVROBIO will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AVROBIO

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 25.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 150,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 30,934 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 37.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 198,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 53,767 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

Featured Articles

