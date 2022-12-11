Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $120.67 Million

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. During the last seven days, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a total market capitalization of $120.67 million and $40.34 million worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Business Platform Tomato Coin Profile

Business Platform Tomato Coin’s launch date was November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official website is bptckr.com. The official message board for Business Platform Tomato Coin is blog.naver.com/swmake2020.

Buying and Selling Business Platform Tomato Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Platform Tomato Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Business Platform Tomato Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Business Platform Tomato Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

