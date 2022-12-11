California Resources (NYSE:CRC) vs. Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Head-To-Head Analysis

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) and Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

California Resources has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Energy has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for California Resources and Advantage Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources 0 1 4 0 2.80 Advantage Energy 0 0 1 1 3.50

Earnings & Valuation

California Resources presently has a consensus target price of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.82%. Advantage Energy has a consensus target price of $13.69, indicating a potential upside of 70.75%. Given Advantage Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Advantage Energy is more favorable than California Resources.

This table compares California Resources and Advantage Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources $1.89 billion 1.57 $612.00 million $14.47 2.79 Advantage Energy $392.56 million 3.70 $328.35 million $2.33 3.44

California Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Advantage Energy. California Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantage Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares California Resources and Advantage Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources 43.44% 28.71% 11.74% Advantage Energy 83.29% 27.26% 20.03%

Summary

Advantage Energy beats California Resources on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in approximately 1.9 million net mineral acres with proved reserves totaled an estimated 480 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility and the grid. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley. It provides natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids primarily through marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. and changed its name to Advantage Energy Ltd. in May 2021. Advantage Energy Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

