Captrust Financial Advisors Has $51.29 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,016 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,424 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $51,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $320.48 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $417.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $300.20 and its 200-day moving average is $295.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.75.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.