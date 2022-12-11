Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,916 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $43,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 69.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 33.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WSM opened at $115.22 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $182.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSM. Cowen decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.67.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

