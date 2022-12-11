Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,801,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748,046 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 1.84% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $480,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY opened at $81.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.97. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $85.67.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

