Castleview Partners LLC Acquires 314,029 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 68,565.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,487 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 314,029 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,410 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Tesla by 269,229.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,738,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,687 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tesla by 10.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after buying an additional 1,317,687 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 109.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,676,072,000 after buying an additional 811,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 116,334.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 752,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 751,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $179.05 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.18 and a twelve month high of $402.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $565.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.02.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Global Equities Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tesla to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.91.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $1,127,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,946,838.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,101,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,767,471. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

