Castleview Partners LLC Acquires 342,810 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 17,410.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,779 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 342,810 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Autodesk worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,307.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.43.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 1,206 shares of company stock worth $245,827 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK opened at $194.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.24 and its 200-day moving average is $199.67. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $285.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.66, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

