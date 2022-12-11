Castleview Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 64,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DZSI. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in DZS in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DZS during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DZS by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DZS during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DZS during the second quarter valued at about $177,000. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DZS stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. DZS Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $315.84 million, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.35.

In other DZS news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $11,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,093,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,569,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DZSI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DZS from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

