Castleview Partners LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7,882.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,599 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 108,226 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $170.01 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $313.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.32 billion, a PE ratio of 72.34, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.33.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on NVIDIA to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.32.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

