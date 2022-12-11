Castleview Partners LLC Buys 287,088 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 2,150.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,088 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $8,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 20,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $42.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.63.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.