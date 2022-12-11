Castleview Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 69.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 139.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 134,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,659,000 after acquiring an additional 78,542 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 74.0% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 46,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $100.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.59. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.99.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.