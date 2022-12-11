Castleview Partners LLC Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1,889.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,940 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Intel by 201.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630,363 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Intel by 12.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344,285 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.15. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.