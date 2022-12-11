Castleview Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 16,805.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,445 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 207,212 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $57,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $36,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 320.0% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $26,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.37.

Netflix Stock Up 3.1 %

Netflix stock opened at $320.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $620.61.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.