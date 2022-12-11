Castleview Partners LLC Increases Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 6,337.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,450 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 219,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

APH opened at $78.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.45.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on APH. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.56.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

