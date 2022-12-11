Castleview Partners LLC Purchases 217,153 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2,862.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,739 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 217,153 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $6,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in HP by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 11,089 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in HP by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in HP by 0.9% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 37,150 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 3.2% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of HP by 7.1% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,033 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,918 shares of company stock valued at $4,300,191 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.71.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of HP to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cfra set a $31.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

