CDbio Price Hits $3.98 on Top Exchanges (MCD)

CDbio (MCD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. CDbio has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $38,119.69 worth of CDbio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CDbio token can now be bought for approximately $3.98 or 0.00023096 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CDbio has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002013 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $941.11 or 0.05477659 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00514887 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,241.42 or 0.30507279 BTC.
CDbio Token Profile
CDbio’s launch date was January 24th, 2022. CDbio’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. CDbio’s official Twitter account is @cdbioofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. CDbio’s official website is www.cdbio.global.
Buying and Selling CDbio
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CDbio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CDbio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CDbio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
