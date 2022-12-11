CEEK VR Price Tops $0.0945 on Top Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 11th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0945 or 0.00000559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $76.15 million and approximately $20.10 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00011645 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005912 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00036839 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00045626 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005837 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00021125 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00239214 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003731 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09603514 USD and is up 1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $21,580,410.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.