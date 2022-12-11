Celer Network Hits Market Cap of $86.24 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Celer Network token can now be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $86.24 million and $3.93 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

