Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) is JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

JCIC Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,640 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy makes up about 4.4% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $8,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVE. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 153.1% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 50.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.07. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.30.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVE shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

