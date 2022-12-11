Chainlink Price Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Chainlink token can now be bought for about $6.79 or 0.00039656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chainlink has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and approximately $113.78 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $930.57 or 0.05436027 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.87 or 0.00507150 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,146.62 or 0.30046047 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,999,970 tokens. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

