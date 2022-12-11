Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Lifted by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,471,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,349 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 0.9% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $357,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,317,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,157 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,219,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,651,311,000 after purchasing an additional 371,458 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Chevron by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,642,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354,660 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Chevron by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,589,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.84.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $168.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $324.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.52. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

