Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,903 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 328.1% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. StockNews.com upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Insider Activity

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $216,873.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 273,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,681,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,211,521.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $216,873.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 273,307 shares in the company, valued at $12,681,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,472 shares of company stock valued at $12,978,029. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $48.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.50.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.87%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

