Citigroup Downgrades Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) to Sell

Citigroup cut shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Comstock Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CRK stock opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Comstock Resources

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

In related news, Director Morris E. Foster bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $145,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 152,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,887.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Morris E. Foster purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $145,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 152,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,887.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Jay Allison purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $975,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,690,813 shares in the company, valued at $32,970,853.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,680 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Comstock Resources by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,561,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,529,000 after buying an additional 554,378 shares during the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

