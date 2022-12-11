Citigroup Lowers Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Price Target to $1.30

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $1.70 to $1.30 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VLDR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Velodyne Lidar from a sell rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $0.85 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Velodyne Lidar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.26.

Shares of NASDAQ VLDR opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. Velodyne Lidar has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $242.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Velodyne Lidar ( NASDAQ:VLDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 384.34% and a negative return on equity of 64.20%. Analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 243,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,597.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,864 shares of company stock valued at $30,857. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 64.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 16,406 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

