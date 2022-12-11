ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CLIR opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.80. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

