Clover Finance (CLV) Market Cap Hits $63.50 Million

Clover Finance (CLV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 11th. Clover Finance has a total market capitalization of $63.50 million and $358,906.24 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Clover Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0635 or 0.00000370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Clover Finance Coin Profile

Clover Finance was first traded on May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Clover Finance is clover.finance.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

