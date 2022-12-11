Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Coffee Stock Down 2.6 %
JVA opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. Coffee has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $12.51 million, a P/E ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter.
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coffee (JVA)
