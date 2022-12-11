Coin98 (C98) Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001364 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Coin98 has a market cap of $50.72 million and $9.02 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.18 or 0.01703087 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00015410 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00028674 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000536 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00035218 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $303.03 or 0.01766339 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

