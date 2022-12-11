Compound Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Compound has a market capitalization of $276.96 million and approximately $12.63 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $38.11 or 0.00222547 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00124758 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005838 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00047135 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00057362 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 39.58813406 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 312 active market(s) with $15,071,723.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

