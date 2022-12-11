Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of CHCI stock opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

