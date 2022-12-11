Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $13.37 on Thursday. Comtech Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $371.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.68.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $126.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.63 million. On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 320.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 151,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,783,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,980,000 after acquiring an additional 463,885 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

