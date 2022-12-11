Concordium (CCD) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $54.24 Million

Concordium (CCD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Concordium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Concordium has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Concordium has a market capitalization of $54.24 million and $610,242.10 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Concordium

Concordium’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,508,563,913 coins and its circulating supply is 5,883,239,173 coins. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concordium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Concordium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

