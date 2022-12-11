Continuum Finance 1-Day Volume Hits $16,412.95 (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. Continuum Finance has a total market capitalization of $122.75 million and $16,412.95 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Continuum Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0661 or 0.00000385 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Continuum Finance Profile

Continuum Finance launched on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official website is continuum-seven.vercel.app. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Continuum Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Continuum Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Continuum Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

