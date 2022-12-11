Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of CORT opened at $21.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $30.14.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.73 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 27.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 4,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $125,308.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,193.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $641,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,685.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 4,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $125,308.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,193.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,439 shares of company stock worth $1,681,958 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 998,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,609,000 after buying an additional 38,453 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $804,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 143.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,923 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 77.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 43,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 19,187 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

