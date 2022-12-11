Counos X (CCXX) Trading Up 3.6% Over Last Week

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Counos X coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.59 or 0.00108509 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Counos X has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Counos X has a total market cap of $333.05 million and $314,290.52 worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Counos X Profile

Counos X’s genesis date was June 20th, 2018. Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,918,634 coins. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. The official website for Counos X is www.counos.io/counosx. Counos X’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog. The Reddit community for Counos X is https://reddit.com/r/counosplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Counos X Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos platform is a comprehensive online financial platform offering a variety of financial services including an assortment of cryptocurrencies and stable coins, decentralized and centralized cryptocurrency exchanges, and a state-of-the-art escrow system, which would not be far-fetched to say that it is one of the best in its kind in the world.”

