Covenant (COVN) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $124.55 Million

Covenant (COVN) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. In the last seven days, Covenant has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. Covenant has a total market cap of $124.55 million and approximately $104,889.65 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covenant token can currently be purchased for $1.84 or 0.00010732 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Covenant

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,524,154 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

