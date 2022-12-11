Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €40.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($42.11) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($37.89) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($58.95) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($42.11) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($32.63) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($46.32) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

ETR:1COV opened at €36.67 ($38.60) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.32. Covestro has a one year low of €27.69 ($29.15) and a one year high of €58.00 ($61.05). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €35.06 and a 200 day moving average price of €34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

